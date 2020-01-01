Oprah Winfrey brushes off onstage tumble

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is shrugging off her onstage tumble during her wellness tour stop in Los Angeles, accepting the viral moment is destined to forever be immortalised as a meme.

The superstar was discussing the importance of balance in life at Saturday's (29Feb20) Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus event when she lost her footing and fell to the ground.

An aide rushed to help her to her feet as Oprah laughed off the ironic incident, joking to the crowd, "Wrong shoes!", and backstage, the 66 year old insisted being left red-faced wasn't her main concern - it was how she would get back up.

During a backstage chat with her best pal, newswoman Gayle King, which Oprah later shared on her Instagram Story timeline, she said, "I didn't even think (about how it would be) embarrassing. I just thought, 'OK, I fell, everybody knows what falling is.' You would prefer not to fall. My thing was, 'I'm falling, I can't get up!'"

And Oprah subsequently acknowledged the fact her loss of balance would be ridiculed for years to come as it was the perfect footage for a meme, but she refused to let it put a damper on her memories of the show.

"I thought this was a great day in spite of the fall, which now becomes a meme, I know," she shared in a separate video post.

"I picked myself up. I don't know if there was something on the floor or my foot twisted or what. I had that indication I was gonna fall before, and then, it just is what it is..."

Oprah also revealed she would be resting her leg for the remainder of the evening.

After thanking her special guest, Jennifer Lopez, for joining her on the tour stop, she wrote, "Now I'm headed home to ice my knee and ankle..."

J.Lo wasn't the only celebrity guest at the Los Angeles show - Oprah's famous friends, Rita Wilson and David Oyelowo, were in the audience for the gig, while actress/singer Julianne Hough performed a dance during a break in the programme.