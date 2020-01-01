Kobe Bryant's widow 'devastated' by 'deplorable' death scene photos scandal

An attorney for Kobe Bryant's widow has slammed the alleged dissemination of the basketball icon's death scene photos among Los Angeles authorities as "inexcusable and deplorable" behaviour.

The sports legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people who lost their lives on 26 January (20), when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

According to the Los Angeles Times, pictures taken at the scene were soon passed around deputies at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, although it's not clear who snapped the photos.

The alarm was only raised after one cop reportedly tried to use the cell phone images to "impress a girl" at a bar, prompting a bartender, who witnessed the conversation, to lodge a formal complaint, reports TMZ.

Department chiefs have since launched internal investigations into the controversy, which has left Vanessa Bryant "absolutely devastated" as she continues to grieve for her husband and child.

Attorney Gary C. Robb has blasted the alleged actions of the officers as "inexcusable and deplorable", branding them "an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families."

"Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice," he shares in a statement.

The news was particularly upsetting to Vanessa as she had personally asked Sheriff's Department bosses on the day of the tragedy to request a no-fly zone over the area, a ban she had considered to be of "critical importance" to prevent the capture of unauthorised images out of respect for all of the victims and their loved ones.

"Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families' privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests," states the attorney.

However, Vanessa wants those found to have violated police proceedings to be made examples of for their lack of professionalism.

Robb notes, "We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated."