Amanda Bynes posted a tribute to Drake seven years after her infamous vagina tweet

The 'Easy A' actress tweeted the 'In My Feelings' rapper in 2013, saying: "I want @drake to murder my vagina", and later admitted that despite being high at the time, she meant it.



Speaking in 2017, she said: "I actually wasn't being insincere.

"I was like saying murder my vagina.

"I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying like, 'Let's do it man.'

"But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious.

"He's hot! What does that even mean? It just means, like, 'F**k me, Drake!'"



Now, the 33-year-old former child has shared an Instagram post raving about Drake, which has since been deleted.

Alongside a screenshot of his own post on the social media app, Amanda had written: "Fav songs out now, DRAKE 1. Money in the grave 2. Yes Indeed, RODDY RICCH 1. Ballin 2. High Fashion. (sic)"



Several fans commented under the image with their concerns for Amanda's mental well-being, as she was hospitalised and placed on psychiatric hold the last time she posted about the hip-hop star.



In another Instagram post, Amanda has celebrated her sobriety milestone by sharing snaps with her pals.

She wrote: "Celebrating being sober a year and two months!"



Meanwhile, the 'What a Girl Wants' actress recently got engaged to Paul Michael following a whirlwind romance - but it appears the loved-up duo won't be able to tie the knot anytime soon, as Amanda's mother Lynn is her conservator, and she doesn't approve of her daughter's engagement.



Her family have yet to meet her fiance and they don't feel it's in her best interest to tie the knot, TMZ reported recently.



The couple - who first met just over two months ago - got engaged on Valentine's Day (14.02.20), and they shared their happy news on Instagram later that day.



Amanda posted an image of her sparkling diamond ring on the photo-sharing platform and captioned the eye-catching snap: "Engaged to tha love of my life. (sic)"



However, Amanda cannot legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn.



Her mother is Amanda's conservator, and has the final say in many aspects of her daughter's life, including whether or not to allow the Hollywood star to get married.