Claire Foy and Andrew Scott emerge victorious at WhatsOnStage Awards

Claire Foy and Andrew Scott were among the winners at the WhatsOnStage Awards in London on Sunday night.

The Crown star took home the Best Actress in a Play prize for her performance in Lungs, while Fleabag heartthrob Scott was awarded the Best Actor in a Play gong for Present Laughter, with him beating Foy's Lungs and The Crown co-star Matt Smith to the accolade.

New musical & Juliet was the big winner at the awards ceremony, where the victors are decided by a public vote, taking home six of the 13 awards it was nominated for.

The production, which includes songs by Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake and imagines what would have happened if Juliet had lived after Romeo died in William Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet, saw Miriam-Teak Lee crowned Best Actress in a Musical, while also winning prizes in technical categories such as costume and set design, sound and lighting.

Sheffield Crucible's Life Of Pi was named Best New Play - marking the first time the award has been won by a venue outside London - while other notable winners on the evening included Scott's Present Laughter co-star Sophie Thompson, who took home the Best Supporting Actress in a Play prize.