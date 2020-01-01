Jennifer Lopez was 'a little sad' about Oscars snub

Jennifer Lopez was left "a little sad" when she didn't receive an Oscar nomination for her role in Hustlers.

The star was hotly tipped for awards success for her acclaimed role as stripper Ramona in the 2019 box office hit, also starring Cardi B, Constance Wu, and Lizzo, but she failed to bag a nomination on the Oscars shortlist.

During Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision Tour on Saturday in Los Angeles, the 50-year-old confessed she got caught up in the speculation that she would be attending the ceremony for the first time as a nominee so felt let down when her name wasn't read out in the Best Supporting Actress category.

"I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it. There were so many articles, I got so many good notices - more than ever in my career - and there was a lot of, 'She's going to get nominated for an Oscar, it's going to happen, if it doesn't you're crazy,'" Lopez said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm reading all the articles going, 'Oh my God, could this happen?' And then it didn't and I was like 'Ouch,' it was a little bit of a letdown," the mother-of-two candidly shared, before adding that she also felt she had let her team down by failing to nab an Oscar nomination.

"I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it too, so I felt like I let everyone down a little bit," Lopez sadly stated.

Despite the snub, the On The Floor hitmaker soon realised there was more to life than accolades after looking at all the accomplishments she had achieved over the past 12 months, including her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Shakira.

"You want people's validation, you want people to say you did a good job," she shared. "And I realised, 'No, you don't need that, you do this because you love it... I don't need this award right here to tell me that I am enough.'"