Gwyneth Paltrow posts sweet birthday message to husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow has celebrated her husband Brad Falchuk's birthday by posting a gushing message about him on social media.

The actress/Goop founder uploaded a snap of her beau to Instagram to mark him turning 49 on Sunday and, in the caption, she shared a sweet note.

"@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49. A man of infinite kindness, integrity and love. Of true rationality and patience," Gwyneth penned. "I have never met anyone with his level of curiosity (especially about WWII) and interest in the world and in others.

"I love him more today than I ever have, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy birthday my love."

The couple is notoriously private, and the last time the American Horror Story co-creator last made an appearance on his wife's feed was when she shared a photo of them at a wedding they attended together in January.

Gwyneth was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, with whom she shares two children. Brad also has two kids with his first wife, Suzanne.

The pair got engaged in January 2018 and tied the knot in September of that year.