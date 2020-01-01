Ben Affleck's new movie helped him with alcoholism battle

Ben Affleck's new movie The Way Back helped him get his life on track after tackling his longtime battle with alcoholism.

The Justice League star has undergone rehabilitation treatment three times in the last two years in a bid to conquer his addiction to alcohol once and for all, and told U.S. TV show Extra the movie, in which he plays a basketball coach struggling with addiction and given a second chance, helped him along the way.

"This was actually a movie that came along during a time of self-reflection and trying to really evaluate my life and what kind of life I want to have to lead. And this movie was really about those kinds of things," he said at the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Sunday.

Ben said he asked himself, "'How do we make ourselves better? How do we be kind of who we want to be?' — and I have a lot of experience falling short in some areas. I wish I hadn't done that, I wish I had gotten back to that person. Or I wish I had failed in this or that way. And I tend to be kind of hard on myself. I saw this movie's script as really, really inspiring."

And for the actor, drawing on the emotion surrounding addiction wasn't difficult, as he admitted he had to "just be aware of my own feelings. Be in contact, be able to feel the entire range of emotions. If I can't do that, I can't do that onscreen."

The Way Back, also starring Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, and Janina Gavankar, hits theatres 6 March.