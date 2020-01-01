Judge Judy ending after 25 seasons

Popular U.S. courtroom TV show Judge Judy is set to end after 25 seasons.

Judge Judy Sheindlin has presided over the programme since its debut in 1996, overseeing civil cases with maximum damages of $5,000 (£3,890).

Speaking during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to be broadcast on Monday, however, the star confirmed that Judge Judy had been axed and will come to an end after its 2020-2021 season.

"CBS (which syndicates the show) sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilise the repeats of my programme," the 77-year-old shared. "Now, they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years' worth of reruns."

However, Judy insisted retirement isn't an option, as she announced that she has a new show, Judy Justice, in the works.

"Judge Judy, you'll be able to see next year - a full year, all new shows. The following couple of years, you should be able to get all the reruns that CBS has sold on the stations currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere," she confirmed, adding, "Isn't that fun?"