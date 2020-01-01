NEWS Duchess Meghan wants a role in a superhero movie Newsdesk Share with :







The former 'Suits' actress has reportedly reconnected with her agent, Nick Collins, in the bid to find a movie role with an ensemble cast, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' exit from the Royal Family.



A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film. He's actively seeking such a movie for her. He's saying she is available and open to the best offers. Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. She has already done the voiceover for Disney and now word is out that she's looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen. She knows she can't carry a film as an actress. People won't be able to get past the fact she's Meghan Markle. But she's determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go ... something that pays big but which doesn't put her front and centre."



It was previously revealed Duchess Meghan signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to an elephant charity.



Meghan, 38, is believed to have recorded her voiceover in November, before she and Harry, 35, left the UK for a six-week break in Canada.



Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down from the royal family in an Instagram post in January.

It read: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."