NEWS Ben Affleck finds it 'helpful' to give back and wants to make a greater change in the world Newsdesk Share with :







Ben Affleck finds it "helpful" to give back and wants to use his Hollywood star platform to make a greater change in the world.



The 'Last Duel' star has been backing The Midnight Mission charity, a homeless shelter that helps to restore self-sufficiency to those struggling, and he hopes that giving them his time and money helps the cause too.



Speaking to People magazine, he said: "I found that I get a lot out of giving a little bit of my time to other people. I don't know that it helps them or not, but I know it's helpful to me ... It's easy to sort of throw up your hands and say there's nothing you can do. But the truth is there are people who want to make their lives better, who are struggling, who need help and who you can benefit by even doing a little bit, giving a little bit of money or a little bit of time. It's just a really powerful thing to do to be able to connect with people. For me, working with that organisation has been really positive and rewarding. Just to see people getting healthier, thriving, emerging, picking up skills - it makes a difference. One thing we have as public figures is the opportunity to bring some exposure to organisations that are doing work that we believe in. And that's definitely the case with the Midnight Mission. They are a worthy organisation. They do a lot of good work and I would encourage anyone to support them."



Ben famously drew attention to the charity by commenting on speculation surrounding his love life and dating habits following his split from wife Jennifer Garner.



In a post in October, he wrote on social media: "HA, you got me. I'm dating. But let's be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others.



"@themidnightmission is an incredible organisation that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery. I'm making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don't have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate. (sic)"