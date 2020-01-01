NEWS Ben Affleck goes blond for The Last Duel Newsdesk Share with :







Ben Affleck has dyed his hair blond for his new movie The Last Duel.



The 47-year-old, who has a supporting role in the historical film, was recently photographed on the set of the movie with a bright blond bowl cut and a bleached beard, and in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, he teased the possibility of more images.



"Did pictures get out?" he said at the premiere of his new film, The Way Back, in Los Angeles on Sunday. "We need to control that! I don't know how that happened, but somebody's bound to see it. Eventually I'll release some good ones, but it's fun."



Directed by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel tells the real-life medieval story of knight Jean de Carrouges, as played by Matt Damon, who accuses his squire, Adam Driver's Jacques LeGris, of raping his wife Marguerite, portrayed by Jodie Comer.



And while Affleck is focusing his efforts on co-writing the script and serving as executive producer, he was full of praise for his co-stars.



"This movie has been really fun. Really excited. Adam Driver, Matt Damon... it's been really fun," he gushed.



Elsewhere in the interview, Affleck opened up about the other project he was working on with Damon, his longtime friend and fellow Oscar winner. The story, which is the focus of current HBO documentary McMillions, follows the man who defrauded the McDonald’s Monopoly game for millions of dollars.



The Argo star confirmed the duo are excited to get the project off the ground.



"We're just getting a new draft in (and) still developing it. It's a tricky one - we gotta find the right tone," he shared. "But everybody knows that game, everybody knows McDonald's, everybody knows the Monopoly game and the fact that it was a huge scam is amazing."