NEWS James Gunn reflects on 'hard time' while filming The Suicide Squad Newsdesk Share with :







James Gunn has reflected on the emotionally challenging time he had while filming The Suicide Squad.



The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker began production on the highly-anticipated follow-up to the 2016 movie last year, with original stars Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis returning to the DC Comics saga, alongside newcomers John Cena, Idris Elba, and Taika Waititi.



Gunn celebrated the end of filming The Suicide Squad with a touching post on Instagram on Saturday in which he revealed that he had a hard time helming the project while grieving the loss of his father and his pet dog.



"And that's a wrap on #TheSuicideSquad," he wrote alongside a snap of the entire cast and crew. "My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before the end. It was a hard, hard time in my life and yet the most fulfilling time I've ever had making a movie."



The 53-year-old writer and director also honoured the star-studded cast, which also includes Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, and Michael Rooker in mysterious roles.



"The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day. Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department - I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies," Gunn concluded his emotional post.



The Suicide Squad will hit cinemas in August 2021.