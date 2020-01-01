Daniel Radcliffe in 'no rush' to reprise Harry Potter role

Daniel Radcliffe is "no rush" to play boy wizard Harry Potter again.

The 30-year-old rose to fame as a child star when he was cast in the movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling's hit novels in 2001, and he reprised the role for seven more films until the franchise ended in 2011.

The Harry Potter universe has continued with the spin-off series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and the hit stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and when asked if he could see himself playing Potter in one of those properties, Radcliffe made it clear he was done with the character.

"I don't think so. I don't like to say no to things, but it's not something that I'm rushing to do. I feel like those films have moved on and they're doing just fine without us," he told Variety, referring to his co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. "I'm happy to keep it that way. I like what my life is now. I'm not saying that I'll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don't want to get into a situation where I'm signed up for one series for years in advance."

Since he finished playing Potter, Radcliffe has starred in a wide variety of weird and experimental projects such as Swiss Army Man, Horns, and the upcoming Guns Akimbo, and he told the film publication that he didn't pick them just because they were strange.

"There's nothing I've shied away from. But I wasn't like, 'Find me the weirdest thing out there.' I wasn't picking projects that were weird for weird's sake," the actor insisted. "I think people saw me play one thing for so long that it seems more notable that I do loads of different stuff now."