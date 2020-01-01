Kerry Washington credits Time's Up movement for creative partnership with Reese Witherspoon

Kerry Washington is thrilled the Time's Up movement sparked her creative partnership with Reese Witherspoon.

The pair worked together on the upcoming miniseries, Little Fires Everywhere, which premieres on Hulu on 18 March, and Kerry told Porter magazine she's "very excited" to be working with her pal on the show, which is an adaptation of Celeste Ng's novel.

Explaining the pair "knew each other from the industry and were waiting for a chance to work together," she said both women were active voices in the Time's Up movement, which "has created a myriad of female creative partnerships, though that was never our intention".

"That was always secondary," she explained. "Our actions had to be working for the protection, the safety, the equity for women in all industries. When we brought all of those amazing activists with us to the Golden Globes, we knew this wasn't about just us."

However, while there are positives to come out of movements such as Time's Up and #MeToo, Kerry insisted there's still a long way to go towards gender parity in Hollywood.

"One thing that a lot of us have talked about is this idea that, because of the imbalance of power and the delineation of who gets to be the protagonist, so often in our careers, there was one woman on a set," she admitted. "We were siloed. And so we were told about each other. And the story was often, 'She's difficult. She's needy. She's crazy. She's unpredictable. She's a diva'.

"Now we talk to each other, we work together and we know that not to be true. Like even with Little Fires Everywhere, it deals with the nuances of womanhood and motherhood regardless of outward identity."