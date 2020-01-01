NEWS Olivia Culpo: 'My Instagram is definitely curated' Newsdesk Share with :







Olivia Culpo has no qualms about admitting she "curates" her social media pages.



The 27-year-old star boasts an impressive 4.6 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares selfies or snaps of herself at various events. However, in an interview with Shape.com, Olivia revealed she's very picky about what she posts on the site and her showcase of snaps aren't an accurate representation of her daily life.



"My Instagram is definitely curated," she admitted. "I always think of my personal brand different from who I really am. It's important to develop a healthy relationship (with social media) - understand it's a highlight reel, and that it's not real life."



As for the way people can portray an image that's so different from what they might be going through behind the camera, Olivia continued: "People can look beautiful in a photo and have the perfect body and Photoshop and Facetune and all of these things, but you never know what that person is really going through. You never know if they're sad, depressed, going through death, or going through a relationship struggle."



Despite her stunning beauty, Olivia herself admitted she can sometimes feel insecure when she's scrolling through the "rabbit hole" that is Instagram. But rather than focusing on negative thoughts, she tries to concentrate on the things social media adds to her life.



"It's important to take breaks, and it's important to understand why you use social media," she explained. "It's to get inspiration, it's to communicate with friends."