Rosario Dawson's life began imitating art after Briarpatch

Rosario Dawson's life started imitating her art after starring as a political fixer romantically involved with a U.S. senator in new drama series Briarpatch.



The Sin City actress had just wrapped the first episode of the show, based on author Ross Thomas' 1984 novel of the same name, when she found herself falling for real-life politician Cory Booker, who serves as the Senator for New Jersey.



"It's so funny because we shot the pilot for the show in September of 2018, and then Cory and I started dating in October of 2018," Dawson explained on America's The Kelly Clarkson Show.



"I remember the show got picked up and... we were gonna film the rest of it (the series) last year, I talked to the showrunner Andy (Greenwald) and I was like, 'So, art imitates life, or life imitates art? I think I have the answer to that, finally!'"



But Dawson insists Booker, who recently dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, is completely different from her character Allegra Dill's TV love interest.



"He is a really great, very cool dude," she gushed of her boyfriend.



Addressing the way the world of politics is portrayed onscreen in Briarpatch, she added, "It's definitely a more cynical version of looking at politics and looking at the world in general, or not, but that's not the case with Cory, thank goodness."



Briarpatch, which also stars Kim Dickens, Jay R. Ferguson, and Alan Cumming, premiered in the U.S. last month (Feb20).