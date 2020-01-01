NEWS Kellan Lutz keen to try for another baby after wife's miscarriage Newsdesk Share with :







Twilight star Kellan Lutz and his wife are refusing to let their recent miscarriage halt their parenting dreams.



The actor's wife, Brittany, lost their baby girl last month (Feb20) and is still reeling from the sad news, but her husband admits she's strong and they are planning to try again "when the time is right".



On Monday (02Mar20), the 34 year old took to Instagram to update fans, writing: "@brittanylynnlutz you have been unbelievable during this hard past month! So grateful for you! I wanted to give a shout out to you all for all your love and support as we lost our baby girl who became stillborn at 6.5 months.



"We can't wait to try again when the time is right, God willing."



The Christian star then quoted from the Bible's book of Ecclesiastes, adding: "There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: A time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing, a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.



"I've had my season of mourning and now I'm ready to dance. Love you all!"



Meanwhile, Brittany shared a snap of herself smiling on Instagram last week (ends28Feb20), alongside the message: "Sometimes the bravest thing you can do is get out of bed, get dressed, and decide that you are going to keep living your life."