Kim Kardashian responds after ZaZa's parents accuse North of sampling song without credit

Kim Kardashian has responded to the parents of five-year-old rapper ZaZa, who have accused her daughter North of performing ZaZa's song without giving credit on Monday.

North, six, hit headlines worldwide thanks to her spirited performance at her dad Kanye West's Yeezy fashion show in Paris, France, during which she performed her own remix of ZaZa's viral hit What I Do.

Following the show, ZaZa's parents responded on her Instagram page, writing: "In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult… creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter… with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay… we not mad BUT… PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!!"

They added: "We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED."

Kim responded in a comment on the Instagram post, writing: "We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too! Today’s performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon."

She later added in a post on her Instagram Stories: "I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dad’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to @zazathecreator, North hopes you like the remix!!!"