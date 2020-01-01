Antonio Banderas joining Tom Holland in Uncharted

Antonio Banderas is joining Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in upcoming action movie Uncharted.

The big-screen adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game has been hit by delays since it was first announced back in 2016, but now the project not only has the Oscar-nominated actor onboard, but director Ruben Fleischer has been confirmed to helm the project, according to editors at Variety.

Details on who Banderas will play have not yet been revealed, but he isn't the only new addition to the cast - Grey's Anatomy actress Sophia Ali and The 100's Tati Gabrielle have also landed roles in the action/adventure film.

In January, the movie was rocked when filmmaker Travis Knight announced that he was stepping away from directing duties after production clashed with Holland's busy Marvel schedule.

Filming on Uncharted was set to begin this year, but delays on the as-yet-unannounced sequel to 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home pushed back the start date.

Holland will play treasure hunter Nathan Drake in the project, with Wahlberg cast as fellow treasure hunter Victor 'Sully' Sullivan.

Venom director Fleischer is the sixth filmmaker to take charge of the long-gestating movie, following the previous departures of David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Dan Trachtenberg, and Shawn Levy.

Art Marcum and Matt Holloway have penned the script, with Playstation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan serving as executive producers.

Uncharted is set to hit cinemas in March 2021.