Ben Affleck making fatherhood his priority

The ‘Way Back’ star has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and has said his main “focus” in life right now is “being a dad”, as he confesses he isn’t on the lookout for love just yet.



Speaking to ‘Access’, Ben said he isn’t on any dating apps, but if he was, he claimed his bio would say he’s “definitely [a] father first”.



He then added: “My life right now is focused on, for sure, being a dad, and that’s the most important thing to me. I’m also having a really exciting time professionally [with] a run of movies that are really making me love acting again.”



Ben, 47, has spoken previously about his desire to be a more present father, especially after having battled with alcoholism, which has seen him enter rehab multiple times.



And the ‘Justice League’ star always strives to be “honest” with his brood about his “failings and setbacks”, because he knows they’ll “forgive” him.



He said: “Kids are resilient. They appreciate the truth. Kids, if you’re honest and open with them, can forgive failings and setbacks, and they want to love you and respect you. That’s my approach to fatherhood.



“I’ve talked to my kids pretty honestly about tough times. I try to be honest with them and say the most important thing is to be open and honest about how you’re feeling and when you’re not feeling good, to say this is difficult for me and to reach out to their parent and teachers.”



Whilst Ben might not always be the “perfect” parent, he knows his children will be “okay” as long as he does his best.



He added: “It’s trial and error. You have to be able to forgive yourself as parents and say I’m not always going to do this perfectly. I’m going to do my best. I’m going to try my hardest. Sometimes I’m going to say and do the wrong thing but, like I said, kids are okay with that. If you’re honest and love them.”