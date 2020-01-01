Gwyneth Paltrow sends ex-husband Chris Martin sweet birthday message.

Gwyneth Paltrow sent a heartfelt birthday message to her ex-husband Chris Martin on Monday.

The Goop lifestyle mogul spent 10 years married to the Coldplay rocker, and the pair share two children - 15-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 13.

Gwyneth and the Yellow hitmaker have remained close friends, with the two even holidaying together in The Hamptons, New York last August with her husband Brad Falchuk and Chris's girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

Now, the 47-year-old has celebrated her ex turning 43 by sharing a sweet post on her Instagram page.

Alongside a photo of her and Chris during a ski trip with Moses, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to this hilarious, joy-seeking, musical genius who gave me that guy in the middle there (and Apple, too).

"We (heart emoji) you," she finished the message along with the hashtag, "#CAJM."

The post comes just one day after the Avengers: Endgame star celebrated Brad's birthday with an equally touching message.

"@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49. A man of infinite kindness, integrity and love. Of true rationality and patience," Gwyneth penned. "I have never met anyone with his level of curiosity (especially about WWII) and interest in the world and in others. I love him more today than I ever have, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy birthday my love."