Barbra Streisand leads tributes to Inside the Actors Studio host James Lipton

Barbra Streisand has paid tribute to late Inside the Actors Studio host James Lipton.

Lipton passed away at his home in New York City on Monday, and Funny Girl actress Barbra was among the first to honour the veteran writer, who interviewed some of Hollywood's biggest stars during his 22-season run helming the beloved show.

"Rest in peace, James Lipton," she penned alongside a photo of herself on his programme. "He was interested in the actor's process, which was so refreshing."

Patricia Heaton also honoured the 93-year-old, writing, "Lovely lovely man. #ripjameslipton."

While Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen added: "#JamesLipton was a warm, meticulous man with a great appreciation of the arts and wicked sense of humour.

"He was the face of Bravo who delivered us one-of-a-kind interviews with a breadth of superstars. He was always so kind to me," he continued. "When he found out how much I love Diana Ross, he insisted on taking me to see her in concert. He really cared about what he did... What a good guy. James Lipton will be missed."

Jane Lynch, Andy Richter, and Jeff Daniels were among the other celebrities to pay tribute.