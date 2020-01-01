Candice Bergen to become first-time grandmother

Candice Bergen is preparing to take on a new role as a first-time grandmother.

The Murphy Brown star's daughter, Vogue contributing editor Chloe Malle, is expecting a baby with her husband, Graham Albert, this spring, and Bergen couldn't be more thrilled.

"We're just over-the-moon excited," the 73-year-old gushed to People.com. "Oh, are you kidding? I can't wait."

Bergen admitted she has been patiently waiting for Malle, whose father is late French director Louis Malle, to start a family of her own, but she never wanted to pressure her only child.

"I know better than to have suggested it to her, so I've never asked her, 'Are you going to have a baby?' I've been very discreet, but I'm just thrilled for her," Bergen shared.

The actress revealed Malle, 34, is due in May, but she is "kind of over being pregnant" - and is counting down to her tot's arrival.

"She's had a very good pregnancy and very problem-free, so she's been blessed," Bergen added.

Malle and Albert wed in 2015.