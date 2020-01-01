Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release

Woody Allen's memoir will finally be published in the U.S. next month, after multiple publishers reportedly rejected it last year.

Bosses at Grand Central Publishing, a branch of Hachette Book Group, will release the book, titled Apropos of Nothing, after ongoing allegations the moviemaker molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, prompted book bosses to snub the autobiography.

"The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print," a Grand Central Publishing spokesperson wrote in a statement. "Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life."

Apropos of Nothing will also be published in Canada, Italy, France, Germany and Spain, among other countries.

The Oscar-winning director's film career has suffered a series of setbacks since 2018, when claims he sexually assaulted Dylan when she was seven resurfaced following her journalist brother Ronan's attempts to expose disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's alleged misconduct and sexual assaults in 2017.

Though two separate investigations into the allegations against Allen were launched in the 1990s, he was never charged. However, his 2019 movie A Rainy Day in New York, starring Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet, was not picked up for distribution in the U.S. and his current production, Rifkin's Festival, starring Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon, is still seeking a U.S. distributor.

Several stars who have previously worked with Allen - including Michael Caine, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page and Chalamet - have distanced themselves from him in the wake of the ongoing scandal.

Allen maintains his estranged daughter's allegations are false.