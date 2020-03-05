NEWS Sophie Turner feels like she is 'punching way above her league' with Joe Jonas Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Game of Thrones' star feels "really lucky" to be married to the "handsome and charismatic" 30-year-old singer.



She said: "With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that. He's so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I'm really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me."



When the couple first met, Sophie expected him to be "such a d**k" and show up with loads of security - so she brought a big group of her own friends with her too.



She added: "I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d**k. I took all my guy friends with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I was worried he could be a catfish, or ... I don't know what. I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe. The best thing was that he didn't bring security. He brought a friend and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I wasn't bored. It wasn't contrived, it wasn't small talk - it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him."



And now Sophie is married to Joe, the 24-year-old actress feels much more "secure" and "safe".



She told the April issue of ELLE magazine: "I feel as though the only thing that's changed for me is having this incredible sense of security. Just the word 'husband' and the word 'wife' - they solidify the relationship. I love being married. I think it's wonderful. I'm sure we'll have our hiccups, but right now the security and the safety are everything."



The April issue of ELLE UK is on sale from March 5, 2020.