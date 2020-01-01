Channing Tatum 'proud' to be making directorial debut with Dog

Channing Tatum is "proud" to be making his directorial debut with a road trip movie named Dog.

To celebrate the North American rights to the movie being sold by MGM, the Magic Mike star took to social media on Monday to confirm the project.

"A little over a year ago, I got back from a road trip where I said goodbye to my best friend. Now I'm making a movie inspired by her," he wrote, alongside three pictures of him with dogs. "So proud to announce that DOG will be released by @mgm_studios and in theaters next Valentine's Day weekend."

Dog is a road trip comedy that follows former Army Rangers paired against their will - Briggs, played by Tatum, and a Belgian Malinois named Lulu - as they race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a soldier's funeral on time. According to Variety, along the way, they'll drive each other crazy, confront the possibility that pet psychics are real, and "begin to reckon with the one thing they were trained never to do: surrender".

In addition to starring in the film, Tatum will also co-direct with his longtime creative partner Reid Carolin, who wrote the script based on a story developed by himself and Brett Rodriguez. Gregory Jacobs will produce along with Peter Kiernan and Rodriguez for Free Association, the company run by Tatum and Carolin.

The project was first announced in November when the duo presented its vision at the American Film Market (AFM). The North American rights reportedly sold to MGM after an aggressive bidding war with multiple major studios.

The film will start production this May.