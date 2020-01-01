James Bond fans urge studio to postpone movie release amid coronavirus crisis

A group of James Bond fans has urged the film's producers to push back the release of No Time to Die until the spread of coronavirus is contained.

Writers for the MI6-HQ website, the biggest Bond fan blog in the world, have penned an open letter to executives at EON Productions and studios MGM and Universal, who are releasing the movie, to urge them to delay the upcoming April release until the summer and "put public health above marketing release schedules".

"After enduring three delays in production already, it is by no means easy to say this: the release of No Time to Die should be postponed," the letter states. "With the coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of cancelling publicity events.

"Delay the release of No Time to Die until the summer when experts expect the epidemics to have peaked and to be under control. It's just a movie. The health and wellbeing of fans around the world, and their families is more important. We have all waited over four years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box office for Daniel Craig's final hurrah."

The writers also stated that Bond bosses should be "applauded" for scrapping promotional appearances in China, South Korea, and Japan, and suggested they do the same with the world premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall on 31 March.

"The Royal Albert Hall capacity is above the 5,000 limit that affected countries are banning for public gatherings. Just one person, who may not even show symptoms, could infect the rest of the audience. This is not the type of publicity anyone wants," they added.

The virus, named COVID-19, has infected more than 90,000 people across 76 countries, with the global death toll at more than 3,100. It has not yet been declared a pandemic.

No Time to Die, which is Craig's last outing as Bond, is still scheduled to be released in cinemas from 2 April.