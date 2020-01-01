Phoebe Waller-Bridge and James McAvoy land Olivier Awards nominations

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, James McAvoy, and Wendell Pierce are among the stars who have secured top nominations for the 2020 Olivier Awards.

Waller-Bridge's show Fleabag is up for the Noel Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, while she is nominated for Best Actress for her performance as the title character.

In the Best Actress section she is up against Hayley Atwell (Rosmersholm), Sharon D. Clarke (Death of a Salesman), and Juliet Stevenson (The Doctor).

McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac) and Pierce (Death of a Salesman) are nominated for the Best Actor prize. The other nominees are Toby Jones (Uncle Vanya), and Andrew Scott, who starred in the TV version of Fleabag, for Present Laughter.

Andy Nyman (Fiddler On The Roof), Charlie Stemp (Mary Poppins), Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), and Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat) are up for Best Actor in a Musical.

Those up for Best Actress in a Musical are Audrey Brisson (Amelie The Musical), Judy Kuhn (Fiddler on the Roof), Miriam-Teak Lee (& Juliet), and Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins).

Another notable nominee is Petula Clark, last Olivier-nominated in 1981, who receives a nod for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her role as the Bird Woman in Mary Poppins.

The William Shakespeare inspired musical & Juliet leads with the most nominations, with nine, including Best New Musical. The awards will be handed out in a ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on 5 April, with British comedian Jason Manford hosting.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical:

David Bedella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Stewart Clarke for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre

Rupert Young for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical:

Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre

Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations:

& Juliet - New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre

Amelie The Musical - Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race at The Other Palace

Dear Evan Hansen - Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noel Coward Theatre

Fiddler On The Roof - New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre

Waitress - Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre

Best New Dance Production:

La Fiesta by Israel Galvan at Sadler's Wells

Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teac Damsa at Sadler's Wells

Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler's Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance:

Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco - Sombras at Sadler's Wells

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler's Wells

Gisele Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at Sadler's Wells

Noel Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play:

Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre

Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre

The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer:

Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival:

Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical:

Andy Nyman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre

Jac Yarrow for Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

Best Actress in a Musical:

Audrey Brisson for Amelie The Musical at The Other Palace

Judy Kuhn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Cunard Best Revival:

Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

Best Family Show:

Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear - The Musical! at National Theatre - Dorfman

Oi Frog & Friends! at Lyric Theatre

To The Moon And Back at Barbican Theatre

The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre:

Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre

Blues In The Night at Kiln Theatre

Our Lady Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Seven Methods Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Warheads at Park Theatre

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design:

Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

Paule Constable for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman

Howard Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Royal Albert Hall Award for Best Sound Design:

Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at National Theatre - Dorfman

Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Best Costume Design:

Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The London Palladium

Jonathan Lipman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Paloma Young for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design:

Bob Crowley for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Rae Smith for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

Rae Smith for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Arinze Kene for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic

Colin Morgan for All My Sons at The Old Vic

Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre

Reece Shearsmith for A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Michele Austin for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Indira Varma for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Josie Walker for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman

Best New Opera Production:

Berenice at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

Billy Budd at Royal Opera House

Hansel And Gretel at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Outstanding Achievement in Opera:

Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House

The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum

Best Actor:

Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

James McAvoy for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Wendell Pierce for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Best Actress:

Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

Sharon D. Clarke for Death Of A Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre

Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida Theatre

Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director:

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Trevor Nunn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

American Airlines Best New Play:

A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic

The Doctor at Almeida Theatre

Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman

Mastercard Best New Musical:

& Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Amelie The Musical at The Other Palace

Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre

Waitress at Adelphi Theatre