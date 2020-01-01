Phoebe Waller-Bridge and James McAvoy land Olivier Awards nominations

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, James McAvoy, and Wendell Pierce are among the stars who have secured top nominations for the 2020 Olivier Awards.
Waller-Bridge's show Fleabag is up for the Noel Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, while she is nominated for Best Actress for her performance as the title character.
In the Best Actress section she is up against Hayley Atwell (Rosmersholm), Sharon D. Clarke (Death of a Salesman), and Juliet Stevenson (The Doctor).
McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac) and Pierce (Death of a Salesman) are nominated for the Best Actor prize. The other nominees are Toby Jones (Uncle Vanya), and Andrew Scott, who starred in the TV version of Fleabag, for Present Laughter.
Andy Nyman (Fiddler On The Roof), Charlie Stemp (Mary Poppins), Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), and Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat) are up for Best Actor in a Musical.
Those up for Best Actress in a Musical are Audrey Brisson (Amelie The Musical), Judy Kuhn (Fiddler on the Roof), Miriam-Teak Lee (& Juliet), and Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins).
Another notable nominee is Petula Clark, last Olivier-nominated in 1981, who receives a nod for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her role as the Bird Woman in Mary Poppins.
The William Shakespeare inspired musical & Juliet leads with the most nominations, with nine, including Best New Musical. The awards will be handed out in a ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on 5 April, with British comedian Jason Manford hosting.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical:
David Bedella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Stewart Clarke for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Rupert Young for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical:
Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Best Original Score or New Orchestrations:
& Juliet - New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amelie The Musical - Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race at The Other Palace
Dear Evan Hansen - Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noel Coward Theatre
Fiddler On The Roof - New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre
Waitress - Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre
Best New Dance Production:
La Fiesta by Israel Galvan at Sadler's Wells
Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teac Damsa at Sadler's Wells
Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler's Wells
Outstanding Achievement in Dance:
Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco - Sombras at Sadler's Wells
Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler's Wells
Gisele Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at Sadler's Wells
Noel Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play:
Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre
Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre
The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer:
Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Magic Radio Best Musical Revival:
Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical:
Andy Nyman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Jac Yarrow for Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
Best Actress in a Musical:
Audrey Brisson for Amelie The Musical at The Other Palace
Judy Kuhn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Cunard Best Revival:
Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
Best Family Show:
Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear - The Musical! at National Theatre - Dorfman
Oi Frog & Friends! at Lyric Theatre
To The Moon And Back at Barbican Theatre
The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre:
Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre
Blues In The Night at Kiln Theatre
Our Lady Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Seven Methods Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Warheads at Park Theatre
White Light Award for Best Lighting Design:
Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
Paule Constable for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman
Howard Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
Royal Albert Hall Award for Best Sound Design:
Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at National Theatre - Dorfman
Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Best Costume Design:
Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The London Palladium
Jonathan Lipman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Paloma Young for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design:
Bob Crowley for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Rae Smith for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
Rae Smith for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Arinze Kene for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic
Colin Morgan for All My Sons at The Old Vic
Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre
Reece Shearsmith for A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Michele Austin for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Indira Varma for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Josie Walker for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman
Best New Opera Production:
Berenice at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
Billy Budd at Royal Opera House
Hansel And Gretel at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Outstanding Achievement in Opera:
Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House
The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum
Best Actor:
Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
James McAvoy for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Wendell Pierce for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Best Actress:
Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
Sharon D. Clarke for Death Of A Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre
Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director:
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Trevor Nunn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
American Airlines Best New Play:
A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic
The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre
The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman
Mastercard Best New Musical:
& Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amelie The Musical at The Other Palace
Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Waitress at Adelphi Theatre