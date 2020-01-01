NEWS Elisabeth Moss 'confused' by Tom Cruise engagement rumours Newsdesk Share with :







Elisabeth Moss was recently left "confused" when friends began sending her messages asking if she was secretly engaged or married to Tom Cruise.



Over the past few years, several U.S. tabloids have published stories linking the stars, both of whom practice Scientology.



However, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, host Andy Cohen asked Elisabeth about the speculation, and The Invisible Man star confirmed that not only were the reports inaccurate, but they've become something of a joke amongst her pals.



"I actually was confused and also mainly got texts from people being like, 'I didn't know, why didn't you tell me (about marrying Tom)?' And just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it 'cause obviously they knew it wasn't true," she explained.



Elisabeth was even more shocked when she saw what was alleged to be a photograph of her and Tom, 57, together.



"I saw it on the cover of one of the gossip magazines, and I was like, 'I've never had that haircut,'" the 37-year-old insisted. "Like, it was supposed to be a picture of the two of us and I was like, 'I've never styled my hair like that.'"

Elisabeth was previously married to actor/comedian Fred Armisen between 2009 and 2011.