Jodie Comer finds love with mystery man

Jodie Comer is "very much" in love with her new mystery man.

The actress previously revealed she was dating a man from her native Liverpool, England in 2018, but the couple reportedly split last March - and she subsequently suggested playing assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve had harmed her love life.

But in a new interview for British Vogue magazine, Jodie explained that she is "very much" in love again - even though she wasn't actively looking for romance.

"I think love's the best," she shared. "I'd been single for a while and just kind of going with the flow and doing my thing. That's the thing, isn't it?

"When you're relaxed and letting the universe do what it's doing, things kind of fall into place. Which is very much what happened. Which is great."

Jodie's new relationship comes despite a busy work schedule that includes a third and fourth series of Killing Eve, appearing opposite Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Adam Driver in Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, and alongside Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy.

The 26-year-old is happy to be busy, however, as she remembers the days when she struggled to find work as an actress.

"I remember there was a year where I didn't work for eight or nine months," she recalled. "You get up in the morning, get yourself ready, get to the train station, two-hour train, get to your audition, you're in there for 10 minutes, and then you're coming all the way back home.

"Sometimes I was doing it three times a week. What I realised, the more that I wasn't working, was that I stunk of desperation, basically. It became: 'I need the job.' And then you go into auditions and they can smell it."