Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

A spokesperson for Grand Central Publishing, a division of the Hachette Book Group, announced on Monday that they would be releasing Apropos of Nothing in the U.S. next month.

Following the news, Woody's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who has alleged the filmmaker abused her as a child, took to her Twitter page to share her response, in which she pointed out that Hachette also published her brother Ronan's book Catch and Kill - in which he exposed disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's alleged misconduct and sexual assaults in 2017.

And in his own statement posted on social media on Tuesday night, journalist Ronan explained that he found the decision to be "wildly unprofessional".

"Hachette, my publisher, acquired Woody Allen's memoir after other major publishers refused to do so and concealed the decision from me and its own employees while we were working on Catch and Kill - a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse. I've also told Hachette that a publisher that would conduct itself in this way is one I can't work with in good conscience," the 32-year-old wrote. "It's wildly unprofessional in multiple obvious directions for Hachette to behave this way. But it also shows a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse, regardless of any personal connection or breach of trust here."

Ronan went on to claim that his sister had never been contacted by employees at the publishing company for her views on the book.

"My sister Dylan has never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterisation of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen - a credible allegation maintained for almost three decades, backed up by contemporaneous accounts and evidence," he added. "I've encouraged Hachette, out of respect for its readers, authors, and reputation, to conduct a thorough fact check of Woody Allen's account, in particular any claim that implies my sister is not telling the truth."

Woody has always maintained that his estranged daughter's allegations are false.