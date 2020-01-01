NEWS Cary Joji Fukunaga teases link between Casino Royale and No Time to Die Newsdesk Share with :







Cary Joji Fukunaga has teased a possible link between his upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die and Casino Royale.



Leading man Daniel Craig made his debut as the British super spy in the 2006 film, and will be making his fifth and final appearance as 007 in Fukunaga's flick.



The director told Fandango that No Time to Die will complete the story arc that began in 2006, with a focus on Bond's tragic relationship with Eva Green's Vesper Lynd, who he first romanced in Casino Royale.



When asked how the MI6 agent's love for Lynd affects his current relationship with Madeleine Swann, played by Lea Seydoux, Fukunaga explained that while it was difficult to weave into the action movie, he was keen to deal with Bond's emotional baggage.



"I think the emotionality was something that I was interested in, and wanted to explore, and (I) wanted to get deeper into the psychology of Bond after the tragedy of his relationship with Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale," he shared. "And now, with the new relationship, with Madeleine Swann, what bringing all that baggage into this new relationship means."



In Casino Royale, Bond and Lynd fall deeply in love, but he then discovers that she's being manipulated by the shadow organisation – later known as Spectre – and she commits suicide in a flooded elevator after betraying 007.

No Time to Die, also starring Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Ben Whishaw, is in cinemas from 2 April.