NEWS Corey Feldman fears for life as his new documentary on a Hollywood paedophile ring releases Newsdesk Share with :







Corey Feldman fears his life is in danger as he prepares for the release of his documentary on a Hollywood paedophile ring.



The 48-year-old actor is soon to release 'My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys', a documentary and expose about what he claims him and his late friend Corey Haim went through as child stars.



A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "He said his life has been threatened since working on his documentary."



Corey reportedly made the admission as he arrived at The Wendy Williams Show, where he discussed being molested as a child.



He said: "We had both been molested as children ...He was raped physically. I was raped emotionally. I was molested. I am saying every name that affected ... our lives, and we have victims talking about their experiences ... The one main name that everyone is waiting to hear ... It is a name that everybody on the planet knows."



Meanwhile, Corey previously insisted the "biggest problem" in Hollywood is paedophilia and says Corey Haim made him "promise" that he would expose the truth of what happened to them.



He said: "The biggest problem in Hollywood is paedophilia ... He made me promise before he died that I would get the truth out."



Rob Reiner, who directed Corey in 'Stand By Me', was previously asked if it was a "50/50" chance that child stars would get out OK.



Giving his thoughts, he said: "I don't know if it’s reflective of child actors exactly, but more about whether actors have enough of a familial foundation to withstand the difficulties."



And responding to Rob's comments, Corey added: "I think that’s a nice excuse. I love Rob, but he’s off base. What happened to Corey Haim on the set of 'Lucas' was, yes, of course, because his parents were negligent. But there were bad actors on the set who shouldn’t have been there and have been protected since."



Corey is hoping to get more support from Hollywood - like the Time's Up movement has, sharing: "They go to the SAG [Screen Actors Guild] awards and they get all dressed in black and they honour Patricia Arquette. But why was I not invited?"