NEWS Mark Wahlberg compares Uncharted script to Indiana Jones Newsdesk Share with :







Mark Wahlberg has claimed his upcoming movie Uncharted will be similar to the iconic Indiana Jones action-adventure saga.



The big-screen adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise follows a professional treasure hunter called Nathan Drake, who travels all over the world to uncover historical mysteries.



Wahlberg has been attached to the project since it was announced back in 2016, and was originally set to play Drake, but was later replaced by Spider-Man star Tom Holland.



The Boston native will now portray fellow treasure hunter Victor 'Sully' Sullivan, who acts as a mentor to Drake, and in a new interview with Collider, he revealed that the movie will be an origin story.



"It's exciting because, without giving too much away, it's more of an origin story. Meeting them, and Nathan becoming Nathan. Sully and him meeting, trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship," the 48-year-old shared. "It'll be very cool. It's the first time I'm in a movie that's a movie. I felt like when I was reading it, I was reading Indiana Jones or Thomas Crown Affair. It's got these great elements of these heist movies and adventure movies like I've never been a part of."



The movie has been hit by a series of delays, with five different directors exiting the project before producers finally settled on Venom filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, and production postponed in order to accommodate leading man Holland's busy Marvel schedule.



And Wahlberg joked he was replaced by the 23-year-old star because the project took so long to get off the ground.

"I was attached for years and years to play Nathan Drake and now I'm playing Sully," he laughed. "Even with The Fighter, there was a ticking clock there. There was that biological clock. We gotta' get going quickly."

Uncharted is set for release in March 2021.