Ben Affleck: 'My dialogue was dubbed in Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie'

Ben Affleck's performance in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie was "so bad" his one line was dubbed in post-production.

In one of his early movie roles, the Oscar winner played Basketball Player #10, who gets scared when another high school player becomes a werewolf and delivers one line of dialogue as he gives the werewolf the ball.

Affleck has now revealed the voice that can be heard as he mouths the line in the comedy horror movie is not his because the director, Fran Rubel Kuzui, decided to swap his dialogue for someone else's.

"Apparently, I'm so bad in that movie. I had one line. It was 'Take it', I think," he said on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show. "I thought it was fine and the director seemed happy."

However, Affleck only discovered that his voice had been dubbed when he saw his fleeting scene in the 1992 movie, which inspired the popular TV series, for the first time.

"I went to the movie - I didn't get premiere tickets or anything - and I was like, 'That is not my voice. That is not me,'" the 47-year-old added. "Apparently the director hated my performance so much that she looped the entire performance, which was one line. But, yes, I am dubbed - in English! Thank you for bringing that memory up."

Affleck gave the interview to promote his new movie The Way Back, in which he plays a former high school basketball star struggling with alcoholism who lands a job coaching at his old school.

He recently finished production on crime thriller Deep Water, alongside Ana de Armas, and is filming Ridley Scott's medieval drama The Last Duel, which stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver.