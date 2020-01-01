Salma Hayek and Ava DuVernay taking over Netflix for International Women's Day

Salma Hayek, Ava DuVernay, and Sophia Loren are among the stars who have curated a female-focused selection of shows for Netflix to mark International Women's Day on Sunday.

The Because She Watched collection of series, documentaries, and films have been put together for Netflix and the United Nations organisation, UN Women, to mark the occasion.

It includes picks from 50 women including Salma, Ava, Sophia, Yalitza Aparicio, Millie Bobby Brown, Laurie Nunn, Lana Condor, and Petra Costa and features many of the stars' favourite shows and movies including Orange Is the New Black, The Crown, and Marriage Story.

Anita Bhatia, UN Women Deputy Executive Director, said in a press release: "This collaboration is about taking on the challenge of telling women's stories and showing women in all their diversity.

"It's about making visible the invisible and proving that only by fully representing and including women on screen, behind-the-camera and in our narratives overall, society will truly flourish."

Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox added: "Orange Is the New Black is the first project where I felt genuinely empowered as a woman thanks to the woman at the helm of the show, Jenji Kohan, and the many women directors, writers, producers, and crew members as well as the stories that centered diverse women in an unprecedented way."

Ava picked her family blockbuster, A Wrinkle in Time, Sophia selected The Crown, while Salma went with the drama miniseries Unbelievable.