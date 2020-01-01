Hilary Duff's son refers to Matthew Koma as his 'bonus dad'

Hilary Duff's son Luca Comrie is a fan of her new husband Matthew Koma and even refers to him as his "bonus dad".

The Younger actress tied the knot with the musician last December, with the couple also sharing 16-month-old daughter Banks.

But while Hilary was initially concerned about introducing her new man to seven-year-old Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, she told Parents magazine in a new interview that her fears were unfounded.

"It's messy and it's beautiful and there's so much love to go around and so much laughter that I'm really grateful for it every day," the 32-year-old gushed of her blended family.

"He wrote something really beautiful and it started off with, 'Our family is a galaxy shooting off of the cosmos,'" she continued, explaining Luca's involvement in the couple's nuptials. "He was so brave to get up and talk into the microphone."

Offering her advice to parents in a similar situation, Hilary mused: "The advice I give girlfriends who are dating and have kids is to always introduce the person in a social setting first."

During the chat, the Lizzie McGuire star also revealed that Luca is "super-conscious about the environment and about animals" and has encouraged the family to live a cleaner and more sustainable lifestyle, which includes using silicone straws, recycling, and taking reusable cups to restaurants.