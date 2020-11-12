Release of James Bond film No Time to Die delayed amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus spread has forced James Bond bosses to rethink the release of their latest movie, No Time to Die.

The global pandemic has already prompted producers to scrap an upcoming Beijing premiere in China and Asian press tour, and now they're rescheduling the U.K., U.S., and international release dates in April following requests to delay the film's launch from fans online.

MGM, Eon, and Universal executives have agreed to postpone No Time to Die and release the movie at the end of November.

A statement posted on social media reads: "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020.

"The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the U.S. launch on November 25, 2020."

The decision comes in the wake of an open letter sent to Bond bosses from the writers of the MI6-HQ fansite, encouraging the studio executives to "put public health above marketing release schedules".

"With a month to go before No Time to Die opens worldwide, community spread of the virus is likely to be peaking in the United States," the letter read. "Today, Washington declared a state of emergency. There is a significant chance that cinemas will be closed, or their attendance severely reduced, by early April."

Urging producers to consider delaying the release instead, the missive continues: "It's just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families, is more important. We have all waited over four years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box office for Daniel Craig's final hurrah."

Craig will be stepping down as 007 after the film's release.