Adam Sandler to be honoured for songwriting with ASCAP Founders Award

Adam Sandler is to receive the Founders Award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) in honour of his songwriting.

The Uncut Gems star will be honoured at the organisation's 37th annual Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles on 28 April, earning the accolade for comedy tracks from his Saturday Night Live days, such as The Thanksgiving and The Chanukah Song, as well as his work on films like The Wedding Singer.

Praising the comedian, ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams said in a statement: "Adam is a giant of comedy, and so many of his most hilarious onscreen moments are based in music and song.

"From Opera Man to The Chanukah Song to Grow Old with You, Adam's genius ability to seamlessly blend comedy and music helps us all appreciate the wonders and absurdities of life and love.

"ASCAP is honoured to recognise Adam Sandler for his singular contributions to the comedy music canon."

Previous winners of ASCAP's Founders Award include Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Patti Smith, Notorious B.I.G., Sean Combs, Dr. Dre, Annie Lennox, Carly Simon, Paul Stanley, and Gene Simmons.