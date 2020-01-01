Elisabeth Moss confronted Vince Gilligan about Breaking Bad end

Actress Elisabeth Moss once verbally "attacked" Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan at a Hollywood party for bringing the hit drug drama to an end.

The Handmaid's Tale star admits she is known to become just as invested in TV characters as other fans, and she often has a hard time accepting shows are wrapping for good.

"I'm on both sides of the line, because as a producer, I understand that a show has an ending and there's an appropriate time to leave a party and all of that," she shared, "but then as a viewer, I want shows to go on forever. I'm so mad when they end..."

"I get so mad, I consider it personally offensive," she added on U.S. daytime show Strahan, Sara and Keke.

And Moss was so distraught when Gilligan chose to make Breaking Bad's fifth season its last back in 2013, she decided to confront him about it in person.

"I attacked Vince Gilligan... at a party, and I was like, 'I have words for you. I do not appreciate what you have done... Where are you going? Why can't you just go on forever? What are you doing?'"

Although Breaking Bad is no more, fans at least have the opportunity to check out the spin-off prequel series, Better Call Saul, which focuses on the back story of Bob Odenkirk's lawyer character, Saul Goodman, also known as Jimmy McGill.

The show is currently in its fifth season, although next year's (21) sixth run will be its last.

Gilligan also gave viewers another dose of the Breaking Bad world with the 2019 Netflix debut of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which featured the return of Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman.