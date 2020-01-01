Melissa Benoist pregnant

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist is pregnant.

The actress and her actor husband, Chris Wood, are expecting their first child.

"A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!" she captioned an Instagram photo of the couple and their pet dogs. "@christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one."

The couple wed in September (19), and Wood is also celebrating a major new TV role - he will lead the cast of the much-anticipated thirtysomething sequel.

The news comes months after Wood showed his support from the actress after she detailed her battle to recover from an abusive relationship.

The 30 year old explained that she had suffered months of abuse at the hands of a former partner before she called it quits on the toxic romance, as she opened up about the ordeal in an emotional 14-minute video posted on Instagram in November (19).

Wood then took to the social networking site on Friday, posting a sweet Thanksgiving tweet dedicated to the woman he married earlier this year.

In it he used the #IStandWithMelissa hashtag many supporters have included in their own tweets, writing: "Happy Thanksgiving! I’m going to kiss my wife and hold her tenderly. All day. And every day. How do YOU show love?"