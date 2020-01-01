Harvey Weinstein 'likely' to remain in hospital until sentencing

Harvey Weinstein is "likely" to remain at Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital until his sentencing on 11 March, according to his attorney.

The disgraced movie mogul was taken to the medical facility on 24 February while en route to Rikers Island prison after being found guilty of sexual assault and rape. Upon his arrival at the hospital, Weinstein was treated for heart palpitations and high blood pressure.

While it was unclear when he would be discharged from the hospital, Arthur Aidala, an attorney on Weinstein's legal team, told Variety that it seems that he will be staying there until his court date next week.

"(He's) likely there 'til sentencing on March 11," he said. "The treating doctors think that's where he should be - it's that simple.

"It's no secret he was under several doctors' care over the course of the last couple of months. The doctors at Bellevue, up until today, at least, have determined that he's not ready to go to a non-medical facility. It's totally up to the medical team to make that determination. Obviously, nobody wants anything to happen to Mr. Weinstein because of his health."

Aidala added that officials with the Department of Corrections are "making their own determinations" about Weinstein.

As for how the former producer is feeling ahead of his sentencing, when he could get up to 29 years behind bars, Aidala said: "He's okay. He's in good shape. He's handling things as well as can be expected."