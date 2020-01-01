Trolls sequel to be released early after No Time to Die postponed

Studio executives have decided to release Trolls World Tour early after producers announced upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die would be postponed.

On Wednesday, bosses at MGM, Eon, and Universal agreed to delay the planned April debut of the spy movie, starring Daniel Craig, until November amid the coronavirus crisis. More than 95,000 people have been infected worldwide, with 3,286 reported deaths from the virus so far.

Producers of the movie were previously forced to scrap an upcoming Beijing premiere in China and Asian press tours, while U.K., U.S., and international release dates have subsequently been rescheduled following an outcry from fans.

Instead of the 25th 007 movie hitting cinemas, Universal executives have opted to release the Dreamworks Animation sequel, Trolls World Tour, seven days early on 10 April, according to editors at Deadline.

The flick will see original stars Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, and James Corden reprising their animated characters, alongside the vocal talents of newcomers Ozzy Osbourne, Rachel Bloom, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, and Jamie Dornan.

Walt Dohrn helmed the sequel, after performing co-directing duties on the 2016 original alongside Mike Mitchell.

Trolls grossed more than $347 million (£269 million) at the worldwide box office, and spawned Timberlake's hit tune, Can't Stop the Feeling!

In light of No Time to Die being pulled from cinemas, religious horror movie Saint Maud is also being released early.

The film, which follows the story of a nurse who fears she may be possessed after converting to Roman Catholicism, will now be in cinemas from 3 April.