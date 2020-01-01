Adam Shankman to direct Hocus Pocus 2

Adam Shankman has signed on to direct Hocus Pocus 2.

The 55-year-old filmmaker will helm the sequel to the 1993 cult classic, which starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, for Disney's streaming service, Disney+.

Shankman is currently in pre-production on Disenchanted, a sequel to Disney's 2007 hit Enchanted, with Amy Adams set to reprise her role as Giselle.

The director confirmed Variety's report by sharing close-ups of the front pages of two scripts, which had the titles "Disenchanted (Enchanted Two)" and "Hocus Pocus 2", on Instagram.

"Yep....Thanks with all of my heart dear @disney," he wrote in the caption. "Looks like Il be working on a looooooottttt of magic for awhile (sic)... I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies. My only hope is to honor those who came before me and build something new and exciting, as I desperately try to not let down the fans and enchant the new initiates! Fingers crossed!"

His celebrity friends celebrated the news in the comments, with Jenna Dewan, who he worked with on Step Up, writing, "Adam.....!! This is amazing!", Vanessa Hudgens posting, "I’m dead. Hocus pocus is my favorite movie," and his Hairspray star Brittany Snow adding, "Oh. My. God."

Singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder and Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy both asked to be cast in Hocus Pocus 2, which has been written by Jen D’Angelo.

Midler, Parker and Najimy are not attached to star in the sequel, but sources have told Variety that Disney officials are hopeful they will reprise their roles as witches Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson in some capacity.

When Hocus Pocus, which was directed by Kenny Ortega, was first released, the comedy horror was not a huge box office success, raking in just $39 million (£30 million), but it has since gained a cult following, with it frequently airing on TV, particularly during the Halloween period.