Mischa Barton denies she's been axed from The Hills reboot

Mischa Barton has denied a report claiming she has been axed from the second series of The Hills reboot.

It was reported on Wednesday that producers had decided not to invite the former The O.C. star back for the second season of the revived MTV show because she was "too boring".

The New York Post's gossip column Page Six also claimed that show executives were considering replacing her with DJ and business owner Caroline D'Amore.

However, the suggestion didn't go down too well with Mischa, who hit back at the rumours by sharing a screenshot of an article on the Us Weekly website reporting the allegations.

"Lol. Where do people get their reporting from?" she wrote on Instagram, before taking aim at Caroline - the chief executive officer of Italian sauce and pasta company Pizza Girl, Inc. "As if anyone would watch @carolinedamore try to hoc (sic) her boring a*s pasta bowls and greasy pizza on tv. Tried that it was like watching paint dry. Get the story straight first. @usweekly."

Responding, Caroline thanked Mischa for boosting orders and uploaded a snap of herself holding up a Pizza Girl box.

"Thank you for the sudden surge in @pizzagirlofficial sales this morning," the businesswoman posted, before adding: "#sellingout #notstoopingtoyourlevel @mischabarton REAL women don't bully other women."

Mischa, 34, has not yet responded to Caroline's comments.