Khloe Kardashian hints stress of ex's cheating scandal hindered breastfeeding journey

Khloe Kardashian has suggested her now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal may have hindered her ability to breastfeed their daughter True.

Shortly before the reality star was due to give birth to their first child together, reports emerged that Tristan was seen kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

Khloe tried to put the rumours to one side as she welcomed baby True into the world just days later, but admitted in an interview for her sister Kourtney's wellbeing site Poosh that the scandal may well have had an ongoing impact on her journey as a first-time mother.

"I was under a lot of stress. There was a lot going in my life at the time that I think played a part in why I wasn't producing (milk) as easily, but I don't know," the 35-year-old said of her struggle to breastfeed. "It was just a lot, and then once True started losing weight... I remember the first time I had to give her formula, I felt so (much) like I failed."

In addition to the stress of Tristan's cheating, Khloe was also trying to cope with a new baby while in Cleveland, Ohio, where she had relocated to support her other half's basketball career, with no family nearby.

And while she knew she had to give True formula to keep her healthy, Khloe admitted: "For me, I almost felt like - I swear, I was, like, smuggling drugs by buying formula."

Khloe later moved back to Los Angeles, and now co-parents True, who will turn two next month, with Tristan - a process she previously admitted is "awkward" at times.