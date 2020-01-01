Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom planning to marry in June - report

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who are expecting their first child together, are reportedly planning to tie the knot in Japan this June.

The 35-year-old singer announced she was pregnant in her Never Worn White video, which dropped on Wednesday night, and it has now been reported that she is planning to wed the Pirates of the Caribbean actor before their baby arrives this summer.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, the pair is hoping to exchange vows in Japan - a country they both love. However, their dream may not be able to become reality due to the coronavirus crisis.

It still seems likely though that Katy and Orlando will become husband and wife before the arrival of their first baby together, considering that the Teenage Dream star's parents, Keith and Mary Hudson, are both Christian preachers.

During an interview with Vogue Australia in 2018, Katy insisted that she is still as religious as she ever was, although she practices her faith differently.

"My mom has prayed for me my entire life, hoping I'd come back to God," she said. "(But) I never left Him, I was just a little bit secular, I was more materialistic and more career-driven. But now that I'm in my 30s, it's more about spirituality and heart wholeness."

The baby will be the first for Katy, while Orlando is already a father to nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Following the announcement of her pregnancy, celebrities including Cardi B and Katharine McPhee were among those rushing to congratulate the American Idol judge.