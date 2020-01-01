Kumail Nanjiani took Bollywood dance lessons to prepare for Eternals

Kumail Nanjiani took Bollywood dance lessons to prepare for his role in Marvel's superhero movie Eternals.

The 42-year-old stars alongside Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington in the upcoming comic book adaptation, which focuses on the Eternals, a group of immortal aliens who have been living on Earth for more than 7,000 years.

In a recent interview on Deadline's New Hollywood podcast, Kumail revealed that he took Bollywood dance lessons to prepare for a huge scene in the upcoming movie which involves his character, Kingo, strutting his stuff.

"A lot of it takes place in the present day," he explained. "My character, for instance, is like 'OK we're supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know.' So I become a Bollywood movie star, that's my secret identity."

"We're supposed to keep quiet and I've become the biggest Bollywood movie star," Kumail laughed, before adding that he had to undergo tough training for the Bollywood number alongside more than 50 South Asian dancers.

"I was like, we went from, like, none of us, to so many in one scene!" he joked. "I took months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that. It's really a workout... and you know, there's like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there's me!"

The Pakistani-American star hit the headlines last year when he revealed the new ripped physique he achieved through training for the upcoming superhero movie.

Eternals is set to be released in November.