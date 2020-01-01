Chris Evans and Scott Derrickson joining forces for Bermuda - report

Chris Evans is reportedly circling the lead role in Scott Derrickson's upcoming Bermuda Triangle thriller.

The Doctor Strange director dropped out of making Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences in January. However, Derrickson has now found his next project, with editors at Variety reporting that he has signed on to rewrite and direct Bermuda, with fellow Marvel star Evans reportedly in the frame for the lead.

Plot details for the movie are top secret, but it will be set in the mysterious patch of the Caribbean where planes and ships have gone missing over the years.

Derrickson retweeted the news and told his Twitter followers he was thrilled to be reuniting with his writing partner C. Robert Cargill to redraft the script.

"Very happy to be back writing with my genius partner @Massawyrm - more news soon to come," he wrote.

The project has been in development at Skydance since 2013, with Spider-Man director Sam Raimi circling the film at one stage. Coincidentally, Raimi is now helming the Doctor Strange sequel following Derrickson's departure.

After the news was announced, screenwriters and producers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon tweeted, "To clarify, this is an original project of ours we set up at @skydance almost a decade ago. It's a story we've always been passionate about and we know @scottderrickson and @Massawyrm and @ChrisEvans are gonna hit it out of the park. We need more original movies! #bermudatriangle."

Derrickson will also executive produce Bermuda alongside producers David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn.

Evans is yet to confirm his involvement in the project. He was recently seen in Rian Johnson's whodunnit Knives Out and will soon star in Apple TV series Defending Jacob. He is also attached to play dentist Orin Scrivello in the Little Shop of Horrors remake.