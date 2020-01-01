Chrissy Teigen struggling with 'terrible' nightmares

Chrissy Teigen suspects her house has "some kind of ghost or evil spirit" as she regularly suffers from night terrors.

The TV personality took to social media on Wednesday and explained that the disturbances have led her to sleep in a different room.

"I know this sounds insane but I think I have some kind of ghost or evil spirit and I have the worst nightmares," she told her followers on her Instagram Stories. "I will go to bed super early and I will sleep so long and I will wake up soaking wet because I have just the most terrible nightmare. It's always the same nightmare."

While Chrissy didn't explain what the nightmare was, the 34-year-old, who is married to musician John Legend, added: "I'm tired of it and it's ruining my life, so I'm sleeping in a different room tonight. We'll see if this makes a difference."

The Lip Sync Battle co-host went on to seemingly cut off critics before they had a chance to complain, adding, "I understand it's very privileged to have an extra room, but I do... I need the energy, I need to feel good. I can't live this way anymore. I cannot do this nightmare anymore. It's driving me insane. It's literally making me crazy. I have to stop, it has to stop."